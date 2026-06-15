Sands Capital Management LLC Has $56.11 Million Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,244,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,246,930 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Grab worth $56,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $161,484,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Grab by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,453,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,891,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,753,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 112.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,398,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,797,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,145,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,250,085.60. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,458.31. This represents a 94.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,156,819 shares of company stock worth $4,245,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grab

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.30 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 330.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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