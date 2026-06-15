Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,983 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ferrari worth $114,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 51,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,937,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter.

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Ferrari Stock Down 0.0%

RACE opened at $354.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $312.51 and a 52 week high of $519.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Ferrari from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $470.70.

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Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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