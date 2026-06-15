Sands Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 576,896 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $243,485,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,554,000 after purchasing an additional 416,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PWR opened at $708.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.06 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $675.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.35.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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