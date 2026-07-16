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Sanofi $SNY Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Sanofi logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its Sanofi stake by 91.2% in the first quarter, selling 67,064 shares and leaving it with 6,492 shares worth about $313,000.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted their positions, with firms like Raymond James Financial and Morgan Stanley holding large Sanofi positions, while overall institutional ownership stands at 14.03%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Sanofi’s average rating is Hold with an average price target of $49.50, even as some firms upgraded the stock to Strong Buy while others lowered their ratings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sanofi.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Sanofi were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $79,960,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company's stock worth $441,093,000 after buying an additional 1,540,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,151,000 after buying an additional 1,168,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 422.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,062,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,165,000 after acquiring an additional 859,246 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.34. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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