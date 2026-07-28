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SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
SAP logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments cut its SAP stake by 23.9% in the first quarter, selling 56,284 shares and retaining 178,975 shares valued at approximately $30.6 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive: SAP has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $264.83, despite Barclays lowering its target to $242 while maintaining an “overweight” rating.
  • SAP’s AI-at-scale strategy and customer migrations from older ECC6 systems could support cloud and software demand, but compliance, security and execution risks surrounding AI deployments remain concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,975 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 56,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in SAP were worth $30,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 83.8% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 147 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SAP by 641.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on SAP from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: An analyst-driven rally appears to be the main catalyst. SAP shares moved higher following an analyst upgrade, reinforcing investor confidence in the software maker’s outlook. SAP Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
  • Positive Sentiment: SAP’s effort to “build AI at scale” for enterprise customers supports the company’s cloud-transformation strategy and could strengthen demand for its software, data, and AI offerings. SAP aims to build AI at scale for the enterprise
  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays retained an “overweight” rating and continues to see substantial long-term upside, even after reducing its SAP price target from $255 to $242. Barclays SAP price-target update
  • Neutral Sentiment: Approaching support deadlines for older SAP systems are prompting customers to plan ECC6 replacements and compliance-focused migrations. This may create implementation and cloud opportunities for SAP, although customers face added costs and execution complexity. Home Affairs starts scoping SAP ECC6 replacement
  • Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting compliance gaps in SAP’s Joule AI deployments and the work customers must complete before migration underscores potential regulatory, security, and adoption risks. SAP Joule compliance concerns

SAP Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $144.97 and a fifty-two week high of $299.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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