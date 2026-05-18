Sapient Capital LLC Buys 108,394 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,091 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 108,394 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of Sapient Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $77,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $404.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $421.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.38 and a 200 day moving average of $335.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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