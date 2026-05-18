Sapient Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,781 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 2.3% of Sapient Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Vistra worth $162,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Vistra by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its holdings in Vistra by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $139.92 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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