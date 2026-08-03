Sapient Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,730 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 83,769 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

DIS stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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