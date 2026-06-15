Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,675 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $179.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.03. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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