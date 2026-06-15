Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,869 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $284.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.85 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $289.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.76.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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