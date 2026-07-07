Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,724 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings in Accenture were worth $39,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.24. 2,359,310 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $118.15 and a 1 year high of $307.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

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