Saturna Capital Corp Has $342.45 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Saturna Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 4.5% of Saturna Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Saturna Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of ASML worth $342,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,734.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,831.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,518.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,359.24. The company has a market cap of $682.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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