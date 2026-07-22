Saturna Capital Corp Has $92.01 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Saturna Capital Corp lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,467 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 318,257 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Saturna Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $92,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 870.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,452 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $128,012,000 after buying an additional 602,230 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $366.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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