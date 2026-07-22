Saturna Capital Corp Lowers Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Saturna Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 5.9% of Saturna Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned 0.08% of ASML worth $418,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morningstar lowered ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,801.51 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,741.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,513.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 41.59 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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