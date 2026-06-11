Saturna Capital Corp Purchases 31,143 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,291 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Saturna Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in AbbVie were worth $178,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.64 and its 200-day moving average is $219.09. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here