Saturna Capital Corp Sells 232,000 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,010 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 232,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,533,951 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,155,975,000 after buying an additional 167,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,589,908 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $940,940,000 after buying an additional 107,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,901,362 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $479,711,000 after acquiring an additional 373,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,438 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $462,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,478 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $308,935,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE GPC opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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