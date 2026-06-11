Saturna Capital Corp Sells 28,164 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Saturna Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,346 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,164 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 7.9% of Saturna Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $603,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,138.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $989.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,015.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business.

The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Focus: Lilly stays ahead of the pack as rivals jump on obesity drug bandwagon

Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline.

Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Is Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) One of the 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to D. E. Shaw?

Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity.

Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces or portfolio lists that reinforce Lilly’s reputation as a high-quality defensive growth name, but they do not add materially new fundamental information.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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