Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Allegion were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $427,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $129.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average of $152.87. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Allegion's payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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