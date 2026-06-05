Savant Capital LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,921 shares of the company's stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,861 shares of the company's stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,791 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1%

Airbnb stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of “Moderate Buy,” signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Airbnb, Inc. NASDAQ: ABNB Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Plans to Start a New AI Company

CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure.

Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed strong revenue growth but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability.

Airbnb’s latest quarter showed but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement.

Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. SEC filing for Joseph Gebbia sale SEC filing for Brian Chesky sales

CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb recently missed analyst EPS estimates, keeping some pressure on the stock as investors assess whether margins can keep up with revenue growth.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,744. This represents a 83.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,370 shares of company stock worth $217,546,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here