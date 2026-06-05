Savant Capital LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 15,538 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 339.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 379,939 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $207,732,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $125,096,000 after buying an additional 228,735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $459,479,000 after buying an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 295,833 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $161,747,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,504 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 207,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $635.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $651.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $462.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.72. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $452.00 and a one year high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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