Savant Capital LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 115,930 shares of the company's stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 56,778 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company's stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $189.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total value of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,983,853.13. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,589. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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