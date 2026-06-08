Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,262 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $172.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.05 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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