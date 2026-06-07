Savant Capital LLC Sells 15,386 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 15,386 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Aptiv were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 502.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Aptiv by 110.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.85.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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