Savant Capital LLC Sells 24,928 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 24,928 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,060,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,620,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Article Title

Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Positive Sentiment: The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Article Title

The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Positive Sentiment: A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Article Title

A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Article Title

Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Negative Sentiment: A few pieces warn that Dell’s rapid run-up leaves little room for disappointment, with at least one strategist arguing the shares look stretched near recent highs. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $421.03 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $109.17 and a one year high of $469.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $233.65 and its 200 day moving average is $165.89. The firm has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,205,319 shares of company stock valued at $719,068,700. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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