Savant Capital LLC Sells 27,253 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,253 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.98 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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