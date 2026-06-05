Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,968,578,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $794,723,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $506,661,000 after buying an additional 105,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.2%

MPWR stock opened at $1,652.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,454.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,182.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.00 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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