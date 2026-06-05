Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,532 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Brunswick were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 50.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 705.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Texas Capital raised shares of Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BC

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.5%

BC stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.76 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.81%.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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