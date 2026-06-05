Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Get DoorDash alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Citigroup decreased their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $160.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 69,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,403 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here