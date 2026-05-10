Savara Inc. $SVRA Position Boosted by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC increased its holdings in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,813 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Savara worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Savara by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,041,647 shares of the company's stock worth $60,551,000 after buying an additional 1,728,453 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Savara by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,155 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Savara by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SVRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Savara from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair set a $10.00 target price on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Savara

Savara Stock Performance

SVRA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Savara Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Savara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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