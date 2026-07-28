Savara Inc. $SVRA Shares Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,264 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 214,069 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.19% of Savara worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,086,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $35,893,000. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 8,884,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,256,000 after buying an additional 5,626,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at $27,496,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at $14,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.

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Savara Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. Savara Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.24.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Read Our Latest Report on SVRA

About Savara

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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