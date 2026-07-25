Savara Inc. $SVRA Stock Position Boosted by Spruce Street Capital LP

Spruce Street Capital LP raised its holdings in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383,175 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 972,082 shares during the quarter. Savara comprises approximately 4.5% of Spruce Street Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned about 1.65% of Savara worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVRA. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 52.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 930.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Savara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.24. Savara Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Savara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SVRA

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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