Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 33,364 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 4.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company's stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $352.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $264.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $217.42 and a one year high of $366.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $2,562,053.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,695,121.06. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — RCL reported adjusted EPS of $3.60 (vs. ~$3.20 est.) and revenue roughly in line, driven by stronger pricing and record bookings; investors reacted positively to the beat. PR News Q1 Release

Q1 results beat expectations — RCL reported adjusted EPS of $3.60 (vs. ~$3.20 est.) and revenue roughly in line, driven by stronger pricing and record bookings; investors reacted positively to the beat. Positive Sentiment: Demand and bookings remain robust — Management and multiple analyst write-ups pointed to strong consumer demand and a rebound in Mediterranean bookings after earlier disruptions, supporting revenue momentum. TravelPulse: Mediterranean Bookings

Demand and bookings remain robust — Management and multiple analyst write-ups pointed to strong consumer demand and a rebound in Mediterranean bookings after earlier disruptions, supporting revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and cost offsets — RCL returned roughly $1.1B to shareholders in Q1 via $836M buybacks and $270M dividends; management also cited lower non‑fuel costs and JV performance helping results. Yahoo Finance Q1 Summary

Capital returns and cost offsets — RCL returned roughly $1.1B to shareholders in Q1 via $836M buybacks and $270M dividends; management also cited lower non‑fuel costs and JV performance helping results. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and transcripts available — Full earnings transcript and slide deck give details on itinerary changes, fleet movements and margin drivers for those modeling near‑term results. Investor Slide Deck

Investor materials and transcripts available — Full earnings transcript and slide deck give details on itinerary changes, fleet movements and margin drivers for those modeling near‑term results. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color — Management described safe repositioning of ships and said the primary financial impact from the Middle East conflict has been higher fuel; useful context but not new guidance. TipRanks Call Highlights

Earnings call color — Management described safe repositioning of ships and said the primary financial impact from the Middle East conflict has been higher fuel; useful context but not new guidance. Negative Sentiment: Guidance trimmed on rising fuel costs — RCL set FY2026 adjusted EPS to $17.10–$17.50 (prior range roughly $17.70–$18.10), citing higher fuel costs tied to Middle East tensions — a direct headwind to margins. Reuters: Cuts Forecast

Guidance trimmed on rising fuel costs — RCL set FY2026 adjusted EPS to $17.10–$17.50 (prior range roughly $17.70–$18.10), citing higher fuel costs tied to Middle East tensions — a direct headwind to margins. Negative Sentiment: Q2 outlook softer than some estimates — Management gave Q2 EPS guidance of $3.83–$3.93 versus a higher consensus, signaling quarter‑to‑quarter pressure from fuel and certain itinerary changes. Quartz: Guidance & Fuel

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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