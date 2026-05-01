Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 123,970 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,683 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,970 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 63,122 shares of the company's stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company's stock.

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Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Albertsons Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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