Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,059 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 17,059 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 152,079 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,739 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,877,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,956,471.05. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,924.66. This trade represents a 52.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,490 shares of company stock valued at $32,375,140. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is presently 110.17%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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