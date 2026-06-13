Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,089.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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