SB Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SB Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,566 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

More Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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