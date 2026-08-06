SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,803 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $17,915,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8,722.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 263,601 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,988,000 after acquiring an additional 260,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 267,659 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company's stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 5.1%

SBAC stock opened at $178.40 on Thursday. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $162.41 and a twelve month high of $225.33. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.01 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. SBA Communications's payout ratio is 52.63%.

Key SBA Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting SBA Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: SBA Communications reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, slightly ahead of the $1.85 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $715.3 million. International leasing strength helped drive the FFO beat. SBAC Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on International Leasing Strength

SBA Communications reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, slightly ahead of the $1.85 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $715.3 million. International leasing strength helped drive the FFO beat. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its annual forecast, citing strong demand for cell-tower leasing. Management also outlined approximately 600 new tower builds for 2026 and expects to resume share buybacks during the second half of the year, signaling confidence in cash flow and future growth. SBA Communications outlines new tower builds and buybacks

The company raised its annual forecast, citing strong demand for cell-tower leasing. Management also outlined approximately 600 new tower builds for 2026 and expects to resume share buybacks during the second half of the year, signaling confidence in cash flow and future growth. Positive Sentiment: SBA Communications declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, payable September 17 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of roughly 2.7%, adding to the stock’s income appeal. SBA Communications declares dividend

SBA Communications declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, payable September 17 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of roughly 2.7%, adding to the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating but reduced its price target from $205 to $200. JPMorgan also kept a Neutral rating while lowering its target from $230 to $220, and Morgan Stanley cut its target from $225 to $215. The revised targets remain above the current trading level but reflect more cautious expectations. Goldman Sachs maintains Hold on SBAC

Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating but reduced its price target from $205 to $200. JPMorgan also kept a Neutral rating while lowering its target from $230 to $220, and Morgan Stanley cut its target from $225 to $215. The revised targets remain above the current trading level but reflect more cautious expectations. Negative Sentiment: Although international leasing was strong, weaker domestic activity and higher expenses pressured margins. The mixed operating picture, combined with multiple target-price cuts, likely explains why investors have reacted negatively even after the earnings and guidance beats.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $248.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SBA Communications from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $228.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

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