SBI Holdings USA Inc. Purchases New Position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

SBI Holdings USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,614,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,990,000. Circle Internet Group comprises about 100.0% of SBI Holdings USA Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SBI Holdings USA Inc. owned about 0.69% of Circle Internet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,647,694,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,453,000 after purchasing an additional 892,359 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRCL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point restated a "sell" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion and a PE ratio of -28.31.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The company had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $2,941,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,200. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 11,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $1,315,325.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 343,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,720,167.98. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 236,617 shares of company stock worth $25,045,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report).

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