SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,935 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services.

Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on AMZN , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem.

Analysts remain upbeat on , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also announced new partnerships and product initiatives, including Amazon One Medical’s collaboration with Baptist Health in South Florida and AI-powered warehouse robotics, both of which support its broader ecosystem and automation strategy.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

AMZN stock opened at $244.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $251.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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