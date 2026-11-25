SC US Ttgp LTD. cut its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,596,961 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,331,424 shares during the period. Maplebear makes up approximately 3.1% of SC US Ttgp LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 7.86% of Maplebear worth $801,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,477,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Maplebear by 304.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,287,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,449 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,801,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,898,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CART shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut Maplebear from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush downgraded Maplebear from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Maplebear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Maplebear from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CART

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 3,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $149,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 34,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,720,376.42. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Emily Reuter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 599,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,963,535. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,538 shares of company stock worth $7,610,808. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Maplebear had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc., which operates as Instacart, provides an online grocery and retail marketplace in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects customers with local grocery stores and other retailers, enabling them to order products for delivery or pickup. In addition to its consumer app and website, Instacart offers retailers technology and services for online ordering, fulfillment and digital advertising. The company was founded in 2012 and is led by CEO Fidji Simo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report).

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