Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Holdings Raised by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,998 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,365 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.19% of Scholar Rock worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 37.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 35.2% during the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 22,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.67. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Kristina Burow sold 3,053 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $164,068.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 114,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,161,667.18. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 3,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $164,495.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,881.28. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,640 shares of company stock worth $4,070,357. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SRRK. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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