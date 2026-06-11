Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,475 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,974 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Scholar Rock worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 970.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

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Scholar Rock Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of SRRK opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.69. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, CEO David Hallal sold 30,615 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $1,517,585.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,639,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,246,915.38. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 12,246 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $607,034.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 630,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,255,966.94. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 63,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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