Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR Shares Purchased by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR - Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,190,837 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 371,167 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 4.32% of Schrodinger worth $36,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrodinger by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 5,025.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Schrodinger, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $23.75.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Schrodinger from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrodinger currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

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Schrodinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Further Reading

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