Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 958,200 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $42,285,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.32 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Reuters: Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub

Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Yahoo Finance: Intel Deepens Its European Chip Push

Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet.

Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Barron's: Intel, AMD, Sandisk, and More Stocks That Explain Today's Market

Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are also focused on concerns about Intel’s foundry execution, including questions about yields and how it will compete with stronger rivals such as SK Hynix and AMD in memory and data-center markets. Those worries are weighing on sentiment ahead of earnings. TipRanks: Intel Stock Sinks as Trump’s Involvement Emerges

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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