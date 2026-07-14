Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.12.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

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