Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.82 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 99,084.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $109,269,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,852,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,627,000 after acquiring an additional 781,506 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,816,000 after purchasing an additional 725,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Builders FirstSource's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.45.

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Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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