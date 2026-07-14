Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,067 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 59,171 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 11.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

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Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $182.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $362.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.73. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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