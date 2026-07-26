Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,671 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Science Applications International worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,455 shares of the company's stock worth $40,954,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13,176.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 63,064 shares of the company's stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 62,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIC opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Science Applications International Corporation has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Further Reading

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