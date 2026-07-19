S&CO Inc. Acquires 88,777 Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group $GLIBK

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Free Report) by 196.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,052 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.37% of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,108,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000.

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Insider Activity at GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

In other GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group news, CEO Ronald A. Duncan purchased 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $894,536.64. This trade represents a -289.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLIBK shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Price Performance

Shares of GLIBK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.76). GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

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