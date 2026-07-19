S&CO Inc. Sells 28,752 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,574 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 28,752 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 2.2% of S&CO Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cameco worth $35,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cameco by 30,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.18.

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Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business's 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.63 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Further Reading

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